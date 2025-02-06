Beloved country music star Dolly Parton has expanded her retail food line in partnership with Conagra Brands to include single-serve frozen meals that bring Parton’s favorite Southern-inspired dishes to homes across the country in a convenient format. The heat-and-eat homestyle meals are Beef Pot Roast (11 ounces), consisting of tender USDA Choice beef with carrots, celery, onions and roasted red potatoes in a rich, savory gravy; Chicken & Dumplings (12 ounces), providing meat chicken with thick-cut carrots and celery, paired with fluffy dumplings in a creamy pepper and thyme sauce; Country Fried Steak (12 ounces), offering a fried beef patty topped with black pepper and chive country gravy, served with chunky mashed potatoes and seasoned green beans with smoky bacon; and Shrimp & Grits (11 ounces), delivering creamy white cheddar grits with shrimp, cherry tomatoes and a spicy sauce. Each meal has a suggested retail price of $4.49 and can be prepared in either the microwave or oven. The launch builds upon the successful collaboration between Parton and Conagra, which kicked off in 2022 with a line of baking mixes and frostings under the Duncan Hines brand. Facilitated by IMG Licensing, the partnership has since expanded to include a variety of authentically Southern foods, including Dolly Parton’s Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler, a 32-ounce multiserve frozen product retailing for a suggested $9.99.