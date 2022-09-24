Shoppers Flocking to Poultry

Which came first: consumers’ taste for chicken, or external market factors influencing demand?

In a still-unusual marketplace — at least compared with what’s become a bellwether pre-pandemic year of 2019 — converging circumstances and trends are pushing poultry to the head of the protein pack. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), per capita consumption of chicken is expected to edge up 0.11% this year, and turkey will rise 0.35%, while beef and pork are projected to dip by 0.34% and 0.20%, respectively. The USDA notes that the positive chicken performance continues a long stretch of yearly increases, while the uptick in turkey is the first year of growth for that protein since 2016.

Industry research likewise points to a strong year for poultry. The Washington, D.C.-based National Chicken Council (NCC) pegs chicken consumption at 96.9 pounds per person this year, versus 58.9 pounds for beef and 51.1 pounds for pork.

“Chicken has proven to be inflation-proof,” observes NCC spokesman Tom Super. “Consumers recognize that chicken prices are higher, but still plan to buy more chicken than other types of protein in the 12 months ahead. Chicken purchasers cite nutrition, value and versatility as the top reasons for consuming more chicken.”

The National Turkey Federation (NTF) weighs in that turkey consumption has nearly doubled since 1970 and reached 15.3 pounds per capita in 2021. The NTF, also based in Washington, D.C., reports that the number of value-added products in the turkey category has increased over the past few years and led turkey production to top 216.5 million birds last year.

As for other species, the USDA predicts that seafood consumption could rise as much as 10.5% in 2022. The meat alterative market, while garnering attention, remains small; according to the “Power of Meat” report published by Arlington, Va.-based FMI — The Food Industry Association, 9% of consumers eat plant-based meat alternatives on a weekly basis.

Poultry is well positioned for growth at the meat case for a variety of reasons. Ongoing surges in food prices, especially in beef, have led inflation-weary consumers to change up some of their habits at the meat case. In early August, Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson Foods noted that demand for chicken was “extremely strong,” while demand for premium beef cuts has waned. Also that month, Chicago-based crop trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. shared that demand for chicken feed is higher than that for cattle feed, another demand signal.

During this wobbly economy, other extenuating factors have affected supply-and-demand curves for poultry. The much-ballyhooed chicken wing shortage over the past couple of years caused market glitches as retailers promoted chicken thighs when supplies were tight. Feed prices have been high at many points as geopolitical problems erupted and as supply chain hiccups caused shipping delays. Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in certain parts of the country, including California, affected local supplies when flocks had to be culled.

Today, with crises related to COVID-19, supply chain backlogs and acute labor shortages easing somewhat compared with a year ago, poultry can be a sweet spot for grocers touting the price-value equation and diversity in offerings.