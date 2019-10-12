Shipt Teams With Sur La Table

Shipt has revealed a new partnership with kitchenware retailer Sur La Table that will make it easier for members of the ecommerce delivery service in 62 metro areas – almost 15 million households – to host, cook and entertain during the holidays, with delivery in as soon as one hour.

Shipt members in the areas where the offering is available can now choose Sur La Table in app and on Shipt.com to add such products to their orders as cookware, dinnerware and bakeware.

“At its essence, Shipt is a platform for services that brings the store to your door through a user-friendly app and local network of reliable shoppers,” said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt. “We know you can do it all, and we’re here to provide you with what you need to get it all done. We’re on a mission to simplify lives. And that's why we’re so excited about this partnership with Sur La Table – now we can provide you with access to everything from groceries to cookware so that you can be the hero this holiday season.”

Added Ben Rosenfeld, SVP for stores at Seattle-based Sur La Table: “Our partnership with Shipt gives people time back in their day so they can do what they love. At Sur La Table, we love making meals, sharing our table with friends and family and cooking together. Especially during this time of the year, these are the moments that last a lifetime.”

To introduce the new offering, Shipt has joined forces with actress, activist and mother Jennie Garth. “My schedule can get pretty crazy, especially during the holidays, so I certainly appreciate the service that Shipt offers, especially with their network of reliable and friendly shoppers,” noted Garth. “I’m especially excited about this new launch because I love to bake, so I’ll certainly have a cart filled up with Sur La Table items on my Shipt app!”

Shipt and Garth also support Feeding America , the country’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. For every dollar spent at Sur La Table via Shipt through Dec. 24, the service will help provide one meal to Feeding America, up to 500,000 meals.

Additionally, new Shipt members can get a free two-week trial and an annual Shipt membership for just $49, instead of the regular fee of $99.

Through a community of Shipt shoppers and an app, the service provides personal shopping and delivery to members. Available to 70% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.