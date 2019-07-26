Times Supermarkets, Shipt Bring Same-Day Delivery to Hawaii

Times Supermarkets and Shipt now offer same-day delivery, in as quick as one hour, to three Hawaiian islands: the Kihei and Lahaina areas on Maui, the broader Honolulu area, and Kauai.

Shipt and the Hawaiian grocer are offering customers a four-week free trial on the service. An annual Shipt membership of $99 per year, or a monthly membership of $14 per month, includes unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

“Times Supermarkets has been a staple of convenience for Hawaiian residents and visitors since it opened 70 years ago,” said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt. “Partnering with Times gives us the opportunity to provide an additional layer of ease by bringing local produce, locally made products and prepared foods to members in Hawaii.”

Shipt looks to hire additional shoppers in Hawaii in light of the announcement. Shoppers select, bag and deliver the items after customers make their purchases and note any preferences.

“We are proud of our strong legacy in Hawaii and committed to providing our customers across the state with a convenient shopping experience,” said Chris Borden, president of Honolulu-based Times Supermarkets. “Same-day delivery via Shipt enables our customers to access our wide assortment of products with the press of a button, from a number of Times’ locations.”

Times Supermarkets operates 24 stores, including 17 Times locations, five Big Save Markets, one Shima’s Supermarket, and Fujioka’s Wine Times, a fine wine and spirits shop.