Times Supermarkets Promotes Christopher Borden to President

QSI Inc., the Honolulu-based operator of Hawaiian chain Times Supermarkets, has promoted Christopher Borden to president and director of QSI Inc. Hawaii.

In his new role, Borden will have primary responsibility for the daily operations and continued growth of the supermarket chain. He was previously director of marketing.

“Christopher has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote him to this important position,” said Hideki Okada, corporate officer, Don Quijote Holdings Co., which purchased QSI Inc. last year.

Borden began his career at Times Supermarkets following the acquisition of Star Markets, where he worked his way up from management trainee to director of marketing. He specialized in total marketing strategies that now help keep Times Supermarkets competitive in the ever-tightening grocery retail sector. Before his tenure at Star, he worked as an operations manager at Kmart.

Borden has more than 23 years of experience in the food distribution and retail industries. He has been integral not just in marketing administration, but also in the development and implementation of several sales-derived and cost-saving programs.

Times Supermarkets operates 24 stores, including 17 Times locations, five Big Save Markets, one Shima’s Supermarket, and Fujioka’s Wine Times, a fine wine and spirits shop.