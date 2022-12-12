Shipt Looks Back on a Transformative 2022

Shipt is sharing a look at the business moves and trends that punctuated the company’s 2022, including the hiring of CEO Kamau Witherspoon and the expansion of its business offerings. The company also grew its roster of retail partners while keeping a keen focus on going the extra mile for those it works with.

“Whether it’s taking the time to get to know our customers, creating opportunities for shoppers or advocating on behalf of communities impacted by food insecurity – we spark connections that drive meaning,” the company said in its second annual "Shipt Business Snapshot" report.

During 2022, Shipt saw an 11% year-over-year increase in orders delivered, as well as 90% of its orders delivered right on time and 92% of its orders rated five stars. The company now counts 200 retailers among its partners, and has experienced growth in the grocery segment.

Produce was the top item in shoppers’ carts in 2022, with bananas, strawberries, cucumbers, raspberries and Hass avocados among the top five, respectively. In previous years, top products included milk, meats and non perishables.

Shipt welcomed Kamau Witherspoon as its CEO in March of this year, and today its leadership team is 64% female and 73% racially diverse. According to Witherspoon, the company has proactively implemented features that make shopping more seamless for customers while also being aware of how inflation is affecting them.

“We also recognize that prices remain high across the country, so in addition to consistent promotions, we introduced ‘Dealivery Days’ to provide customers with valuable deals this holiday season on the products and categories most impacted by inflationary prices,” Witherspoon said. “These cost-saving programs have a direct impact on customer’s wallets. In fact, over 60% of orders have items in-cart that are on sale.”

Witherspoon also explained the Shipt’s commitment to making a difference in its communities through a focus on economic mobility, food security and helping communities in need. In 2022, the company announced its accelerator program to support grocery retailers, added healthy decision-making and meal-planning options to its marketplace, and also expanded its partnership with the University of Michigan to study the correlation between Type 2 diabetes and a healthy diet.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco.