Shipt, H Mart Team on Same-Day Delivery

Delivery service Shipt has formed a 12-state partnership with Korean-American grocer H Mart that gives more than 10 million households access to same-day delivery of a variety of Asian products.

Shipt’s team of shoppers can leave the order at the door for a contactless delivery, ensuring the safety of customers and shoppers.

“H Mart is excited to bring top-quality Asian groceries to Shipt customers,” noted Brian Kwon, president of Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based H Mart, which has more than 90 stores in the United States. “I hope our fresh, delicious and healthy food will bring much joy and many smiles to our customers, families and friends.”

New Shipt customers who sign up before Oct. 22 will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99). The service also now offers pay per delivery with a one-time fee, and no obligations or commitment. To try a Shipt Pass single delivery for $10 or any other Shipt Pass plans, consumers can visit Shipt’s website.

“We’re thrilled to now be offering our same-day delivery services from H Mart to give our customers convenient access to all the fresh and specialty products they love,” said Joe Manning, chief business officer of Birmingham, Alabama-based Shipt. “Whether our customers are looking to try a new recipe or just need the necessities, this partnership will give them the option to get a variety of ingredients, grocery needs and more in a safe and efficient manner.”

This offering will be available in select cities in California, Virginia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. Full delivery availability, including cities and ZIP codes, can be found online.

In 2019, H Mart added same-day delivery to 59 stores across 11 states -- New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, California, Texas and Massachusetts -- through its partnership with San Francisco-based Instacart.

Available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. H Mart is No, 81 on PG’s list.