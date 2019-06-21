H Mart Expands Same-Day Delivery

Asian-American grocer H Mart has added same-day delivery to 59 stores across 11 states through its partnership with Instacart. The expanded service is available in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, California, Texas and Massachusetts.

Customers can shop online or through the Instacart app and set a designated time for pickup between one hour and five days from the order. Delivery cost options include $3.99 for $35 or more, or an Instacart Express membership for $9.99 per month, or $99 annually for unlimited deliveries.

“We’re proud to partner with H Mart to bring their loyal customers a new way to have groceries and everyday essentials -- like kimchi, fresh seafood and specialty ingredients -- delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour,” said Andrew Nodes, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. “H Mart is a household staple for many busy people and families and a great addition to Instacart’s marketplace. We’re excited that our expanded partnership allows H Mart customers to have the groceries they need delivered from the retailer they love.”

Based in Lyndhurst, N.J., H Mart is known as one of the top Asian-American grocers in the nation, operating nearly 70 stores in the United States and Canada.