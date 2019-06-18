Big Y’s Fresh Acres Market Debuts Same-Day Delivery

Fresh Acres Market, a banner of independent grocer Big Y, now offers same-day delivery from the Springfield, Mass., store through a partnership with Instacart. Big Y, which partnered with Instacart in 2017, now offers delivery from all of its Big Y locations.

“We know our customers are busy, and that any found time in their week can make a difference,” said Roger Gouin, Fresh Acres store director. “By partnering with an industry leader like Instacart, we’re able to provide our customers with the quality service they’ve come to expect from Fresh Acres, without leaving their house.”

Fresh Acres customers in Agawam, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Feeding Hills, Hampden, Ludlow, Westfield, West Springfield, Springfield and Wilbraham can go online to instacart.com/fresh-acres-market or open the Instacart app on their mobile device, then begin adding groceries to their Instacart grocery cart. Customers can choose a delivery window within one hour or up to five days in advance before checking out. An Instacart personal shopper will pick, pack and deliver the order to the customer in the designated time frame.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Big Y further to bring customers access to Fresh Acres Market’s gourmet food and fresh produce, delivered to their door in as fast as an hour,” said Andrew Nodes, VP of retail for Instacart. “Fresh Acres is a beloved local artisan grocer and our expanded delivery options make it even easier for busy people and families to get the groceries they need ― from fresh produce, meats and pantry staples ― from their favorite neighborhood retailer.”

One of the largest independently owned grocers in New England, Big Y operates 70 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and nine Big Y Express gas and convenience locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, with more than 11,000 employees. The company is No. 36 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.