Shipt Debuts “Dealivery Days”

Taking a cue from Amazon’s wildly successful Prime Days and other e-commerce leaders’ discount occasions, Shipt announced its first “Dealivery Days,” coming up from Oct. 2-Oct. 4. During the online event, Shipt customers who shop at stores owned by Target, The Kroger Co. Costco, Meijer and others can get discounts of 20% to 30% on a variety of items.

The first “Dealivery” day on Oct. 2 includes savings on snacking and meal essentials from a variety of brands. The ensuing days are focused on household goods and beauty, personal care and infant/toddler products. Delivery is free for Shipt members who place orders over $35.

"After years of working with our amazing retailers and brands, we've garnered valuable insights that led us to the creation of Dealivery Days. It's a perfect way to give customers discounts on items important to them, while putting our partners front and center," said Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Shipt.

Earlier this month, Shipt announced another offering to make it easier for customers to find products and save money. The on-demand delivery service launched a membership benefit to Visa cardholders in the United States.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations. The Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt continues to expand its reach, adding more than 30 retailer partners in 2021 and tripling its base of shoppers. The company estimates that its personal shopping and delivery service is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities.