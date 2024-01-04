Shicken Ready Meals

Family-run Shicken, maker of flavorful meat-free ready meals, bills itself as the first and only ethnic Asian-founded brand to make it to mainstream retailers in the United States, after finding success in the United Kingdom, Iceland, Sweden and France. Shicken offers a variety of chef-made savory options, including Tikka Masala, Jalfrezi and Butter Curries, as well as its award-winning Tikka Kebab Skewers, all bathed in authentically aromatic sauces and containing only natural plant-based ingredients. According to the brand, it employs a unique technology to create a succulent chargrilled chicken-like texture that’s hard to distinguish from the real thing. The easy-to-prepare refrigerated vegan meals come in recyclable packaging and retail for the following suggested prices: $8.99 for a 14-ounce package of Tikka Masala Curry & Pilau Rice, Jalfrezi Curry & Pilau Rice, or Butter Curry & Pilau Rice, and $9.99 for an 8-ounce package of Tikka Kebab Skewers.