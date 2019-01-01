After launching its own line of ice cream earlier this year, Serendipity Brands, the company inspired by the famous New York City restaurant Serendipity 3, has now introduced Serendipity Sundae cups. The ready-to-eat ice cream has a soft consistency and can be consumed right out of the freezer. The flavor options are iconic favorites Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and Birthday Cake, as well as Cookie Dough and Salted Caramel, the latter two making their Serendipity debut. An individual Serendipity Sundae has a suggested retail price of $2.99 each. The brand is also offering 8-inch, 56-ounce ice cream cakes in its popular Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and Birthday Cake for a suggested $24.99 each, along with three additional flavors in Pints; Very Cherry Chunk, Dulce de Leche and Salty Caramel Pretzel.