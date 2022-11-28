Sea Best Seafood Festival Line Extension

Beaver Street Fisheries Inc. is adding two more SKUs to the popular Seafood Festival line of its flagship frozen seafood brand, Sea Best: Shrimp & Crab Pot delivers a traditional-style seafood mix of shrimp, snow crab and mussels, while Steamer Pot offers a New England-style boil featuring shrimp, cold-water lobster claws, clams and mussels. Seafood Festival offers all-in-one-bag seafood boils that are ready to prepare in one pot, addressing consumer demand for more interesting seafood options that can easily be made at home. Beaver Street’s R&D teams relied on consumer-based data when considering which new flavors and combinations to add to the line. Either of the latest premium items is available in a convenient 3-pound (48-ounce) resealable brand retailing for a suggested $24.99.