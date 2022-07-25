Scrambling to Meet Shoppers’ Preference for Specialty Eggs

Egg-Citing Innovations
While cage-free eggs are becoming the industry norm, there are other innovative areas that grocers should be aware of.
One of the fastest-growing egg segments is the plant-based category. In addition to such products being perceived as more animal- and planet-friendly, more consumers are choosing plant-based products to improve their health. According to data from the Plant Based Foods Association, The Good Food Institute and SPINS, the plant-based egg category grew quickly in 2021, with a 42% increase in dollar sales. Over the past three years, plant-based egg dollar sales have risen by more than 1,000%. Further, with conventional egg dollar sales declining by 4% in 2021, plant-based eggs have grown to earn a nearly 0.6% share of the total egg market, versus a 0.05% share three years ago, making plant-based eggs a growth driver of the category.
Even celebrities are cashing in on this egg trend. Eat Just’s plant-based Just Egg product has two new celebrity investors: movie star Jake Gyllenhaal and tennis legend Serena Williams. The pair are showcased in the San Francisco-based company’s satire-rich campaign, “Really Good Eggs,” eating Just Egg as part of their healthy lifestyles. The campaign touts that Just Egg is healthier than conventional eggs, having no cholesterol and 69% less saturated fat.
Evo Food, a CPG company operating in the United States and India, is using science to create the next generation of plant-based substitutes for animal products. With increasing consumer demand for animal-free food alternatives, the company partnered with Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks, which offers a horizontal platform for cell programming, to develop a method for producing animal-free egg proteins for use in Evo’s products, which were recently showcased in the United States for the first time in San Francisco on April 27.
“As consumers and food brands alike call for more sustainable food options, we are excited to collaborate with Ginkgo to pioneer a new class of animal-free ingredients,” says Kartik Dixit, CEO of Mumbai-based Evo Foods. “Evo is committed to playing a part in feeding our ever-growing world, and this partnership will support us as we develop next-generation products in this market.”
Meanwhile, a recent evaluation process by the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Nutrition Lab has verified Eggland’s Best shell eggs’ superior nutrition, earning them the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem. This designation was created to help consumers lead healthier lives by empowering them to make informed food choices.
Compared with conventional eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 10 times more vitamin E, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the omega-3s and more than double the vitamin B12. The Cedar Knolls, N.J.-based company attributes this to its hens’ high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which contains healthy grains, canola oil, and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E.
In regard to new product lines, Chicago-based Dutch Farms introduced its largest specialty egg line expansion at the beginning of the year. The company now offers its retail partners 12 specialty egg items: Free-Range Non-GMO Large, Pasture-Raised Organic Large, Free-Range Organic Large, Vegetarian Fed Cage-Free Large, Pasture-Raised Large, Organic Large, Organic Large 18-Pack, Organic Medium, Organic Medium 18-Pack, Cage-Free Large Pulp and Plastic, and Cage-Free Jumbo.
Dutch Farms has partnerships with local small family farms that raise hens that are free to roam and nest, and allow outdoor access, and even some that allow hens to forage for wild plants and food. Dutch Farms offers specialty eggs from birds fed diets also designed to increase the nutritional content of the eggs.
Over at Vital Farms, the company has added more color to its egg cartons. True Blues, a specialty line of pasture-raised heirloom blue eggs, has been available at Whole Foods Market locations since April. The line offers a Certified Humane dozen of entirely blue shell eggs produced according to the same animal welfare standards that Vital Farms is known for.
Vital Farms True Blues eggs are produced by heirloom breeds of hens, including Azur hens, that generate a unique pigment that causes them to lay naturally blue eggs. As with all of Vital Farms’ egg products, the hens are pasture-raised by family farmers who give them year-round outdoor access — at least 108 square feet of pasture to roam and forage — and maintain land that’s free of herbicides or pesticides.
“People are looking for new ways to bring novelty to their everyday, and eggs as a cooking staple are no exception,” says Heather Mace, director of brand management at Vital Farms.