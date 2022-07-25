Scrambling to Meet Shoppers’ Preference for Specialty Eggs

Today’s consumers are increasingly concerned about where their food comes from and how it was produced. Nowhere is this more apparent in grocery than in the egg aisle, where consumer preference for ethically raised eggs continues to expand.

According to Alpharetta, Georgia-based United Egg Producers, 30% of all egg production is from hens laying “specialty eggs” — a category that includes cage-free, organic and pasture-raised. Specialty egg production has doubled since 2016. The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that by 2026, 66% of all shell eggs sold will be specialty eggs — again, more than doubling in under five years.

This market growth is evident at several specialty egg producers. For instance, Austin, Texas-based Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods, reported that for its first quarter ended March 27, net revenue exceeded $77 million, up more than 31% versus last year. According to Chicago-based market research firm SPINS, the farming company is the fastest-growing brand in dollars in the egg category.

Meanwhile, fresh egg producer Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s specialty eggs accounted for about a third of the total volume of eggs sold during its quarter ended Feb. 26, compared with 27.4% during the prior-year period. According to the Ridgeland, Miss.-based company, 24% of revenue generated by the sale of its shell eggs were cage-free eggs. To expand its cage-free production capabilities, Cal-Maine Foods recently approved new capital projects estimated to be worth $82 million.

Ruffling Feathers

After years of battles with the food industry, the cage-free market has been a huge success for the animal welfare movement.

“Major companies around the world are ditching cages, and consumer demand for cage-free eggs is growing,” affirms Alexandria Beck, director of the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), which was initiated in 2016 by The Humane League, based in Rockville, Md. “It’s time for all food companies to take the necessary steps to meet global animal welfare standards proving that they take human health and animal welfare seriously.”

For years, animal welfare groups like the OWA have raised concerns over egg-laying hens being forced into overcrowded battery cages. Complaints were made about the sharp wire cages preventing the birds from carrying out basic natural behaviors, causing many to be injured and even die. Animal welfare groups also pointed out that battery cages pose serious health risks to humans by creating poor living conditions more likely to give rise to Salmonella contamination.

Today, nearly 2,900 cage-free commitments, more than 100 of which encompass a company’s entire global supply chains, have been made by some of the largest companies in the world, including Nestlé, Aldi and Kraft Heinz. According to the “2022 Cage-Free Fulfillment Report” from the OWA, 88% of all cage-free egg commitments with deadlines of 2021 or earlier have been fulfilled.

This transition is being made as cage-free egg mandates take effect, essentially preventing any caged-system eggs from being sold in some states. Arizona is the latest state to go cage-free. The nine other states protecting egg-laying hens are Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Washington, Oregon, California, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Nevada.