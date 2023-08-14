Save A Lot Offers Chance for 5-Minute Shopping Spree

Discount grocery banner Save A Lot is marking the back-to-school occasion with a national sweepstakes in which one winner will get a five-minute shopping spree at their local Save A Lot store. Now through Aug. 20, consumers can enter the contest by going online and signing up for Save A Lot’s email club, which provides access to exclusive deals and offers. The winner will be revealed once the promotion closes.

“Who wouldn’t love the opportunity to race down the aisles of their hometown Save A Lot to stock up on their favorite products?” noted Mark Kotcher, Save A Lot’s SVP of sales and marketing. “We can’t wait to surprise one lucky winner with this awesome opportunity. And for those who don’t win the shopping spree, they’ll still have access to exclusive deals that guarantee you’ll be saving a lot on high-quality food at a value price point.”

Although the company recently licensed the last 18 stores that it operated, completing a transition to wholesale operations that began nearly three years ago, Save A Lot will still help shape assortments and trends in stores under its name. Among other types of support, it will provide a base for testing new innovations and programs. Save A Lot is also teaming with its independent license owners to refresh stores with product assortments based on community interests and a look and feel representing the overall brand.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot has more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.