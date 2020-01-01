Sauté ‘n Serve Gourmet Shrimp Meals

As your customers search for a quick and healthy meal solution they can make at home, Netuno's Sauté ‘n Serve line delivers all the essentials. Featuring ASC-certified sustainable shrimp, flash frozen in a hand-made sauce featuring all-natural ingredients. Designed by our professional chefs with the home chef in mind, these meals cook from frozen in under 10 minutes and are available in three epic flavors. Simply sauté sauce side down, flip the shrimp until fully cooked and serve with your choice of sides. It’s that easy, just sauté and serve! Thai Coconut Curry’s creamy sauce pairs well with basmati rice. Scampi’s buttery sauce is always delicious with any pasta. Creole’s bold flavors work well with a crusty baguette. Looking for a low-carb option? Sauté ‘n Serve can easily be paired with cauliflower rice or zucchini noodles. By letting customers choose their own sides, Sauté ‘n Serve offers endless possible meal combinations! More flavors and protein options are currently in development. Private label and custom recipes options are available for volume orders.