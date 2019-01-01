Sargento Sunrise Balanced Breaks help consumers start the day right with nutritious sweet and savory combinations of natural cheese, dried fruit and other healthful morning ingredients. The convenient items are suitable for a quick morning meal or pre-/post-workout snack. The line is available in the following varieties: Natural Double Cheddar Cheese, Vanilla Blueberry Quinoa Clusters with Other Natural Flavors and Blueberry Juice-Infused Dried Cranberries; Colby-Jack Natural Cheese, Coconut Clusters with Seed Medley and Dried Cranberries; Natural Medium Cheddar Cheese, Raisins and Maple Pumpkin Seeds with Other Natural Flavors; and Monterey Jack Natural Cheese, Walnut Oat Granola with Dark Chocolate and Golden Raisins. A 3-pack of any of the low-calorie, protein-rich varieties retails for a suggested $3.99.