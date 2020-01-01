Sandra’s ABF Premium Stuffed Chicken Entrées

Sandra’s all-natural chicken brand, made by Serenade Foods, has added Cordon Bleu (pictured) and Broccoli & Swiss varieties to its premium stuffed chicken breast entrée line. Both contain high-protein, better-for-you ingredients such as uncured ham and real cheese in popular traditional flavors. The company’s products are made from chicken raised cage- and antibiotic-free (ABF) and feature whole grain breading and no preservatives. The clean-label, oven-ready frozen raw entrées are designed especially for nutrition-conscious consumers. The other three chicken breast entrées in the line are Cauliflower & Chia, Quinoa & Veggie, and Kale & Pepperjack. All of the items are available in 12-ounce cartons containing two 6-ounce portions, at a suggested retail price range of $6.49-$7.49. Sandra’s has also launched a sustainability campaign, running through Dec. 31, to encourage consumers to upcycle and reuse product packaging to reduce waste. The campaign incorporates fun reusable items inside product boxes and features the #UpcycleWithSandras social media campaign. Consumers can win cash prizes by collecting letter tabs to spell the brand name.