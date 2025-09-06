To meet growing demand for convenient and shareable snacking options, Campbell’s Co. brand Pace Foods has introduced Pace Queso Party Bowls, a convenient microwaveable queso line. The product comes in three varieties, all offering a medium heat profile and a silky smooth dippable texture: Salsa Con Queso, made with real cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and red and jalapeño peppers; Queso Blanco, made with real white cheddar and romano cheeses, diced tomatoes, and red and jalapeño peppers blended with cream cheese; and Jalapeño Popper Queso, made with real cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers and bacon bits for a spicy, smoky flavor. The microwaveable bowl format enables the product to be ready in minutes with no mess, making it the perfect option for any snack occasion. What’s more, snackers can enjoy the dips straight from the bowl. Pace Queso Party Bowls retail for a suggested $2.89 per 11-ounce bowl of any variety at Walmart, Kroger and Amazon, with rollouts planned to more retailers this fall. For a limited time, consumers can go online to grab the full lineup in an exclusive 3-pack, enabling them to try all three flavors at the discounted price of $9.99.