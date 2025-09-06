think!, a high-protein snack brand from Glanbia Performance Nutrition, has added think! Crispy Squares to its protein bar lineup. Fans of the beloved marshmallow and crispy rice treat can now enjoy a protein-rich version – 15 grams worth – in a convenient grab-and-go format. Made with minimal ingredients and containing 140 to 160 calories and 3 to 4 grams of sugar per serving, gluten-free think! Crispy Squares come in three nostalgic flavors: Marshmallow Crunch, Chocolate Crunch, and sweet and salty Toffee Pretzel Crunch. The product is available in a 5.92-ounce box of 1.48-ounce bars of any variety, at a suggested retail price of $8.79, while a 10-pack goes for a suggested $24.99.