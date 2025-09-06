Third-generation family-owned Milo's Tea Com. Inc. has introduced three additional flavors in time for summer: Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade and Lemon Sweet Tea. Made fresh daily and 100% natural, the Strawberry Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade are bursting with real fruit flavor and balanced sweetness, with no caffeine, preservatives, artificial flavors, added colors, acids or dyes, while the Lemon Sweet Tea adds a bright splash of citrus to Milo's popular sweet tea. Brewed with just a few simple ingredients and free from preservatives or additives, the Lemon Sweet Tea provides the delicious, homemade taste that fans want, at an accessible price. The Strawberry Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade are now available at select Walmart stores in a gallon-size jug retailing for a suggested $4.26, with 20-ounce and half-gallon sizes at select retailers across the Southeast retailing for a suggested $1.68 and $2.98, respectively. The Lemon Sweet Tea comes in 20-ounce and gallon sizes at select grocery stores across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, at a suggested retail price range of $1.68-$4.26. U.S.-made Milo’s is the No. 1-selling refrigerated tea and the fastest-growing lemonade brand in America.