Sam’s Club’s Access and Ads Program Now Powered by Pacvue

Sam’s Club has revealed a partnership and first-to-market application programming interface (API) integration of its Members Access Platform (MAP) with Pacvue, an enterprise software suite that enables brands, sellers and agencies to manage their e-commerce business. The partnership will give Sam’s Club MAP advertisers access to search and sponsored product ads via Pacvue, allowing brands to better reach and engage with Sam’s Club members at the key moment of discovery and purchase.

Introduced this past June, Sam’s Club MAP, the access and ads program for the warehouse club retailer, aims to provide members with an easy, convenient and personalized shopping experience. The program offers agencies, ad tech platforms, suppliers and marketers tools, experiences and opportunities to help members discover new products at the opportune time.

“At Sam’s Club, we know our members, and we know our curated assortment of items,” said Austin Leonard, head of sales for Sam’s Club MAP. “We know how to predict what our members want and need with great precision. With Sam’s Club MAP, we are building partnerships and ads experiences that are additive to our members’ experience. Search is such a key part of the member shopping experience, and through this first-to-market partnership with Pacvue, we are able to extend this member-centric experience to our brand partners as we continue on our mission to make our self-service platform and sponsored product advertisements easy to buy, easy to sell and easy to operate.”

“Sam’s Club MAP is dedicated to putting members first, and Pacvue is providing brands with the insights and tools they need to make this happen,” noted Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president of Seattle-based Pacvue. “This unique partnership will help Sam’s Club members better discover the brands and products they like most while providing Sam’s Club MAP and their brand partners with deep, actionable insights into improving the shopping experience for millions of existing and future Sam’s club members.”

In other Sam’s Club member news, the warehouse club retailer revealed earlier this month that it would raise its annual membership fees on Oct. 17 from $40 to $50 for a standard membership, and from $100 to $110 for Plus membership. This will be the first fee hike in nine years for an entry-level membership, while the higher-end membership fee hasn’t changed since its inception in 1999.

Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries, with approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks eighth.