Sam’s Club Raising Annual Membership Fees

According to an email sent to members on Aug. 31, warehouse club chain Sam’s Club is set to raise its annual membership fees on Oct. 17. This will be the first fee hike in nine years for an entry-level membership, while the higher-end membership fee has not been changed since its inception in 1999.

The annual fee for a standard membership will increase from $40 to $50 and from $100 to $110 for Plus members. Customers with a Plus membership receive free shipping on most online items for primary and household/complimentary cardholders, free curbside pickup, the ability to order online and pick up at the club, and extra optical and pharmacy discounts, among other perks.

Sam’s Club remains aware of the current inflationary environment and is taking action this year to counteract the fee hike. Members will receive store rebates that cover the cost of the increase.

“We are mindful of the financial pressure on wallets right now,” wrote Sam’s Club CEO and President Kath McLay in the email to members. “So, this year’s renewal is on us.”

McLay continued: “I am grateful that you’ve chosen Sam’s Club, and remain committed to ensuring that you get the most from your membership. We’ll continue to build on our four-decade legacy of providing incredible value in innovative ways that help you save money, save time and live better.”

Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries, with approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks eighth.