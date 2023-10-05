Rite Aid Launches Ello Market Private Brand

Rite Aid has brought to its shelves Ello Market, a new exclusive line of snacks and pantry staples. Encompassing three categories – Core, Better for You and Indulgent – the line enables customers to find the healthy options best suited to their preferences.

“We’ve been paying close attention to consumption habits to ensure our offerings fulfill the needs and desires of our customers,” said Pamela Kohn, Rite Aid’s SVP, chief merchandising officer. “We’re excited to bring Ello Market to our stores and introduce shoppers to a line where quality snacks meet unbeatable value.”

[Read more: “Shoppers Buying Private Brands for More Than Just Price”]

Ello Market’s wide selection of products range from savory nuts such as pistachios and dry-roasted peanuts, to assorted sweets such as chocolate almonds, peach rings and gummy butterflies, in addition to trail mix varieties, including Protein Trail Mix and Probiotic Trail Mix, and cooking essentials like honey and spices.

Other retailers that have recently rolled out private label offerings include Kroger, which debuted Hispanic-inspired the Mercado line; Southeastern Grocers, which introduced some autumnal own-brand items; and Walmart’s 100% commercially compostable cutlery, released under the Great Value brand.

These launches come as more U.S. shoppers gravitate to private brands as a way to save money at a time of higher inflation. Joan Driggs, VP, content and thought leadership at Chicago-based Circana, noted in a recent exclusive Progressive Grocer interview that “private label sales are up, especially in areas like meat and produce where private label has always done well. But people are also really looking for deals.”

Employing more than 6,300 pharmacists, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates 2,300-plus retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. The company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.