Plant-based dairy companyRipple Foodshas added Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original Milk to its portfolio. Developed in response to demand from parents, the offering is an unsweetened version of its popular Kids Original Milk and features 8 grams of plant-based protein and 50 milligrams of DHA omega-3s and choline for brain-building nutrition, but zero added sugars. The pea protein milk also contains prebiotic fiber to support digestion and provides more calcium per serving than dairy milk, as well as being vegan and soy-, gluten-, lactose- and nut-free. Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original Milk comes in a 48-ounce bottle that retails for a suggested retail price range of $5.49-$6.49 in the dairy aisle.