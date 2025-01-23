RetailStat Unveils Grocery Sales Forecasting, Screening Capabilities

RetailStat, a purveyor of financial, credit and locational intelligence, has released its new grocery sales forecasting capability, Point & Click, within its newly redeveloped RetailStat Insights platform.

Point & Click allows users to gain quick, directional sales estimates to assess prospective sites, using actual sales estimates, not just scores or demographics.

The solution is designed to address key challenges in grocery site selection and sales forecasting, including:

Site Sales Potential Assessment: Enables users to quickly evaluate the sales potential of multiple sites, filter out less promising locations, and prioritize the best ones for further analysis based on estimated sales ranges.