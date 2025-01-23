RetailStat Unveils Grocery Sales Forecasting, Screening Capabilities
Landlord/Developer Grocer Identification: Assists landlords and developers in identifying the most suitable grocers to approach for their shopping centers, whether for new developments or backfill opportunities.
Size Impact Analysis: Allows users to assess how different store sizes affect potential sales, aiding decisions about optimal store dimensions for specific locations.
Market Prioritization and Trade Area Identification: Facilitates the identification of regions or areas with higher projected sales ranges, helping businesses focus on markets with the greatest potential for new store growth.
"Point & Click is a powerful screening tool for clients seeking quick, reliable insights into the sales potential of new grocery store locations by providing projected sales ranges,” said Jake Johnson, head of location content and analytics at RetailStat. “With extensive coverage of over 85 grocery banners, it is optimized for both conventional and quality- service grocers. The tool offers ultimate flexibility, whether accessed through our Insights platform or via an API feed to partners. It can be used to identify and prioritize higher-potential sites, feeding them into a detailed sales forecast for comprehensive planning and decision-making."
For more than 30 years, New York-based RetailStat has empowered clients with reliable data, insights and analytics across a range of brands. RetailStat's broad suite of products allows businesses to customize data, reports, workflows and analysis to support both financial and location-based decision-making.