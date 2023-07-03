Red Lobster Frozen Seafood Product Line

Popular restaurant chain Red Lobster has introduced its first-ever line of seafood products available at retail. Inspired by guest favorites, the entrées are Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp (10 ounces), combining the brand’s famous Cheddar Bay Biscuit seasoning with sweet, succulent shrimp; Coconut Shrimp Bites (13 ounces), tossed in real shredded coconut and paired with Sweet Chili Sauce; Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cod (11.6 ounces), which is wild-caught cod breaded with Cheddar Bay Biscuit seasoning; and Parmesan Crusted Garlic & Herb Stuffed Shrimp (6.8 ounces), featuring sweet shrimp stuffed with garlic, herbs and cream cheese, and coated with a parmesan-crusted breading. Able to serve as a quick and convenient dinner, party appetizer or late-night snack, the seafood products build on Red Lobster’s existing retail line of Cheddar Bay Biscuit offerings. As at its restaurants, all of the brand’s retail seafood items are traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. The suggested retail price for each of the SKUs in the Red Lobster at Home seafood line is $8.99.