Reasor’s Now Part of Brookshire Grocery Co.

Brookshire Grocery Co. has completed its acquisition of Reasor’s LLC, a deal that was first revealed last November. With the confirmed support from Reasor’s employee stock ownership program, Reasor’s is now a division of Brookshire's. These stores will continue to serve the greater Tulsa, Okla., area under the Reasor’s banner, employing the chain’s more than 2,000 associates.

“This partnership is a true merger of two family-led grocers coming together to better serve the Tulsa community,” noted Jeff Reasor, who is now president of the Reasor’s division of Brookshire's. “Our combined team will bring increased resources which will lead to reinvestment in the stores, expansion into new communities, enhanced technology and greater charitable giving. Our respective teams have worked together the last several months to ensure a smooth transition. We are excited for the future and grateful for the community’s support of our Reasor’s stores.”

The acquisition of Reasor’s provides a regional presence that sets up Brookshire's for future growth.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work with the Reasor’s team and to serve the Tulsa community,” said Brad Brookshire, Brookshire's chairman and CEO. “We officially welcome Reasor’s employees, customers and the communities of Oklahoma to our BGC family. Reasor’s is such an incredible brand operated by some of the best retail folks in the industry. We are dedicated to embracing our newest employee-partners and continuing to offer the best service to the communities. We look forward to serving the greater Tulsa area and continuing the Reasor’s legacy.”

The Food Partners and Haynes and Boone acted as strategic legal and financial advisers to Brookshire's throughout the acquisition.

Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire's is a regional family-owned grocery business operating more than 200 stores in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma, with three distribution centers. Its banners consist of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Spring Market and Reasors. Employing close to 20,000 people, the company is No. 62 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America