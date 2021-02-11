A Big Deal for Brookshire Grocery Co.

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is expanding its reach in the Southwest region of the United States with its acquisition of 17 Reasor’s stores in Oklahoma. The Texas-based, family-owned retailer will add the Reasor’s banner to its growing grocery business in a transaction set to close in the first quarter of 2022.

BGC’s current banners include Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market, all located in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The Reasor’s name will be kept and its store operations will continue uninterrupted, officials said.

“Reasor’s is a perfect fit for Brookshire Grocery Co. Our company culture and values are the same,” declared Brad Brookshire, BGC’s chairman and CEO. "We’re a family business that started with my grandparents opening our first small store in Tyler, Texas, more than 93 years ago. We are dedicated to embracing our Reasor’s employee-partners and offering the best service to the Oklahoma community. Our company’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through our core values of excellent service, integrity and doing our best every day.”

Jeff Reasor, chairman and CEO of Reasor’s, agreed that the missions and legacies align in a move that works for both companies. “We are pleased to have secured a strong grocery retailer in Brookshire Grocery Company, who shares our focus on customers and values their employees. We are confident that these stores will experience continued success as a part of BGC,” he said. “Reasor’s and BGC are working closely together to ensure a smooth transition for employees in these stores. We are excited that the employees will have opportunities to grow in their careers in these stores and throughout the company. We would like to thank our loyal customers who have faithfully supported Reasor’s for close to 60 years, as well as our employees for their commitment to serving our customers."

Reasor’s currently employs about 2,000 people across its locations in northeastern Oklahoma, and BGC’s workforce is estimated at 16,000. Earlier this year, BGC announced that it was raising wages for most of its workers.

Founded 57 years ago at a single location, Tahlequah, Okla.-based Reasor’s has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout Oklahoma. In 2007, the company became employee-owned. Meanwhile, Brookshire Grocery Co. is a regional family-owned grocery business operating more than 180 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. Its banners include Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Spring Market and, soon, Reasor's. The company is No. 62 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.