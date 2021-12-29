Reasor’s Enabling Shoppers to ‘Live WELL’

Reasor’s is helping shoppers achieve better health in 2022 with a fresh new assortment of wellness products.

During the Tulsa, Okla.-based grocer’s Live WELL promotion, consumers will be able to purchase items on sale through Jan. 29, 2022. Shoppers can visit Reasor’s Month Long Ad to view savings on many Live WELL products.

Deep discounts on wellness items include:

20% off Clearly Organic products, Bob’s Red Mill products, Made with Fruit frozen fruit, Field Roast meatless entrees, Caulipower products and Tofurky entrees.

25% off Simply Tera’s Whey Protein, Chomps, Vermont, Nick’s Sticks or 4505 Jerky Snacks, Walden Farms products, Epic products, Amy’s Organic Soups, and Califia Farms almond milk, creamers or oat milks.

30% off Kiss My Keto products, Kettle & Fire bone broths, Swerve sweeteners, and Bongiorno vinegar drinks.

35% off Primal Kitchen Collagen drink mixes and products.

Reasor’s will also provide the opportunity for all customers to win the following wellness-related prizes:

Peloton Bike text-to-enter promotion: Text Osmosis to 8557181367 to be entered to win.

Lululemon Mirror Interactive Home Gym System: Look for entry forms on the Better for You/Low Calorie Wine display in stores.

Six-month membership to Salt Yoga in Utica Square , plus a swag bag: Enter online

Additionally, several healthy recipes were created just for this event, using Reasor’s RecipeToTable meal-planning system, and will be featured in upcoming ads and emails.

Shoppers can also look for the coupon on the front page of the ad or on the website for a free $25 Reasor’s Gift card when they transfer their prescriptions to any Reasor’s Pharmacy location, up to four free gift cards if they transfer four prescriptions.

Recently acquired by Brookshire Grocery Co. in a deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, Reasor’s has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma, with nearly 2,500 employees. Brookshire’s is a regional family-owned grocery business operating more than 180 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. Its banners include Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Spring Market and, soon, Reasor's. The Tyler, Texas-based company is No. 62 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.