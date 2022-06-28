The Real Good Food Co. Inc., a provider of health-and-wellness-focused frozen foods, has now introduced Real Good Crispy Tots. Made from nutritious ingredients, the tots are 100% grain- and gluten-free, with only 6 grams of net carbs and packed with 10 grams protein per serving. Instead of the processed flours or grains found in conventional tater tots, the product is made with such real food ingredients as cauliflower, eggs, lupin beans and cheese. Crispy Tots are currently available in an Original flavor, with additional seasoned varieties expected to launch in the coming months. A 16-ounce package retails for a suggested $4.99.