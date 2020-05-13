Press enter to search
By Bridget Goldschmidt - 05/13/2020
Raley’s Hires Chief Administrative Officer
Jennifer Warner

Raley’s has added Jennifer Warner to the organization’s executive leadership team in the position of chief administrative officer. 

In her new role, Warner will oversee the company’s regulatory, risk management, food safety, sustainability, corporate strategy, and environmental, social and governance programs. As a member of the executive leadership team, she’ll work work to shape and implement the organization’s business strategy.

“Jen is the epitome of a purpose-driven leader,” noted Raley’s President and CEO Keith Knopf, to whom Warner will report directly. “She places emphasis on achieving positive outcomes, while doing so in a collaborative and socially responsible manner. Her broad experience will complement the already strong Raley’s leadership team.”

Before joining the company, Warner was VP of legal at Columbia Sportswear Co., chief developmental officer at AsheWorks Inc., and global chief compliance officer and general counsel, Americas at XPO Logistics. 

Based in West Sacramento, Calif., privately owned and family-operated Raley’s operates 126 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. The company is No. 59 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.

