Raised & Rooted Plant Based Bites

Raised & Rooted, Tyson Foods’ brand of plant protein products, has now launched Plant Based Bites. The frozen snackable bites were created to meet the growing demand and desire for plant-based products in fan-favorite flavors. Available in tangy, spicy Buffalo and bold, smoky Sweet Barbecue varieties, the already sauced line is made with 100% plant-based protein and contains 8 grams of protein per serving, 3 grams of fiber and 33% less saturated fat than USDA white meat chicken nuggets. Plant Based Bites join such other Raised & Rooted plant-based items as Plant Based Nuggets, Spicy Plant Based Nuggets and Whole-Grain Plant Based Tenders, as well as recently revealed Plant Based Burgers, Plant Based Bratwurst, Plant Based Italian Sausage and Plant Based Ground products. The suggested retail price for an 8-ounce resealable package of Plant Based Bites is $4.99.