Quotient Provides Shoppers Easier Access to Cash-Back Offers

Digital media and promotions technology company Quotient is expanding the scale for digital promotions by making its National Rebates platform with cash back available for consumers on the Coupons.com website and mobile web. This expansion comes less than a year after the new digital savings platform was launched on the Coupons.com iOS and Android apps.

“National Rebates was launched as a digital alternative to the legacy print free-standing insert to give consumers convenience and choice in saving on hundreds of their favorite brands,” said Steven Boal, CEO and founder of Quotient. “We know that many of our Coupons.com loyalists are users of both our app and the web experience. This update allows them to choose which way they want to save and allows them to do so across devices.”

Quotient’s National Rebates offers a retailer-agnostic, brand-first experience to millions of monthly users within the Coupons.com network.

According to Quotient, brands using National Rebates cash-back offers benefit from industry-leading anti-stacking controls that manage promotion redemption — minimizing the opportunity for consumer use of multiple offers and ensuring maximum efficiency. The process of offer activation before reward has allowed these brands to better understand consumer intent pre-purchase and measure incremental purchase behavior.

The expansion of the National Rebates program follows last week’s news that the company’s digital coupons are available on Microsoft Bing. This again provides more value to consumers, who can now access relevant coupons more easily during their shopping journey.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Cos., CVS Health, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient’s omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General and Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, are Nos. 7, 15 and 11 respectively.