Quotient Digital Coupons Now Available via Microsoft Bing and MSN

Digital media and promotions technology company Quotient has revealed that, as of today, digital coupons on its national network are now also available for shoppers on Microsoft Bing. According to Quotient, this provides more value to consumers, who can now access relevant coupons more easily during their shopping journey.

The integration enables consumers to access and redeem coupons — and soon cash-back rebates — from Quotient’s network via Microsoft properties such as the Bing mobile app and the MSN website. It will also give considerably more reach to the distribution of promotions from Quotient’s brand partners, driving scale and ensuring that a greater number of consumers can take advantage of the savings and value offered.

The coupons can be found on the MSN website and in the Bing app under the grocery tab.

“Providing savings to a much larger audience — in this case, everyone who uses Bing online and on the app — is a key strategic priority for us,” noted Steven Boal, CEO and founder of Mountain View, Calif.-based Quotient. “This is especially important to consumers as they continue to search for value during this difficult economic time. Brands will see increased promotions reach through this partnership, and retailers will benefit, as many of the promotions that are already on their websites will now also be available to everyone using Bing. We look forward to announcing more integrations like this in the future.”

According to Quotient, cash-back rebates will be available through Bing search in the coming months.

Quotient’s omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales. The company works with such companies as Clorox; Procter & Gamble; General Mills; Unilever; CVS (No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America), Albertsons Cos. (No. 8 on the PG 100); Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA (No. 10); and Dollar General (No. 15).