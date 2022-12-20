Quotient Launches Retail Ad Network

Digital media and promotions technology company Quotient has rolled out a Retail Ad Network that aggregates individual retail media networks to allow advertisers to target, manage, execute and measure off-site campaigns across various retailers through a single central, transparent platform.

For brands, the Retail Ad Network enables easy planning and execution of scaled yet targeted off-site media to spur omnichannel traffic and sales. Campaigns are delivered programmatically by Quotient’s dedicated demand-side platform across extensive brand-safe inventory on the open web and digital out-of-home properties. Powered by addressable retailer first-party consumer purchase data and Quotient’s proprietary location intelligence data, the solution offers dynamic, co-branded creative to engage qualified shoppers with relevant content and inspire conversion, with the ability to combine with digital coupons to further incentivize action. Once a campaign goes live, Quotient’s advanced measurement capabilities deliver transparent performance metrics of attributable sales by channel, creative and audience.

By aggregating media planning and buying across retailer networks, Quotient’s Retail Ad Network gives retailers the chance to earn a larger share of national ad dollars, with the scale amassed by various retailers within the network attracting commensurate ad investment. The solution offers a means for retailers to monetize their inventory and first-party data to generate incremental revenue.

“With more and more players continuing to enter the retail media landscape with their own networks, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for brands to resource and navigate the fragmented space, determine where to allocate their budgets and measure campaigns holistically,” said Henri Lellouche, VP of retail and partnerships at Salt Lake City-based Quotient, which works with such retailers as CVS, Dollar General and Ahold Delhaize USA company Peapod Digital Labs. “The lack of consolidation and measurement standards in retail media has, we believe, created an opportunity for Quotient to become the centralized touchpoint for retail media campaigns. Aggregating retailers within our network is designed to allow brands to achieve significant scale more easily. Ultimately, this will empower retailers of all sizes to capture their share of the pie.”

