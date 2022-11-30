Instacart Promotions Allowing Brands to Pass More Savings to Consumers

After upgrading its ad buying experience in October, Instacart is yet again building upon its advertising solutions with the launch of Instacart Promotions. With this new suite of solutions, the grocery technology company aims to help its brand partners deliver more value and savings to consumers as they shop across the marketplace. For the first time, all CPGs, including emerging brands, have self-service access and capabilities to launch new deal structures, promotions and incentives with their Instacart Ad campaigns.

Instacart currently runs hundreds of thousands of deals and coupons across the marketplace every day, which, according to the company, has saved customers more than $700 million so far in 2022. Instacart Promotions will help consumers discover more promotions, coupons and deals across the app, appearing directly on product item cards and before checkout.

Advertisers are now able to create more impactful campaigns specific to their objectives, whether they're aiming to build baskets, drive trials or boost sales. For example, Athletic Brewing, General Mills, Sola Co. and Wells Enterprises (maker of Halo Top) are strengthening campaign performance by pairing Instacart Promotions with ad formats such as Sponsored Product and Display. Instacart Promotions includes two new flexible and customizable structures: Coupons (buy X units, save $Y) and Stock Up & Save (Spend $X, Save $Y).

"We've seen impressive results during our six-week Instacart Promotions pilot across our granola, bread and bagel products, which included a nearly 30% increase in sales and attracted more than 14% new buyers to our brand compared to the six weeks prior to our promotions," noted Ashley Findlay, head of marketing at Houston-based Sola Co. "This new Instacart Ad offering helps our emerging brand grow on the platform while also passing along savings to consumers during these economic times."

"We believe that ordering groceries online should not be a luxury or convenience for some, but an option for everyone, no matter your budget. With the average cost of groceries going up, we're proud to unlock more ways for consumers to save money and connect with their favorite brands and retailers via Instacart," said Ali Miller, VP of ads product at Instacart. "With the launch of our new Instacart Promotions, all of our brand partners now have the ability to set up coupons and promotions that can drive meaningful business results while also passing on more savings opportunities to consumers. We're proud to continue expanding our portfolio with additional self-service capabilities, ad formats that drive results, and measurement that brands need to understand the true impact of their campaigns on Instacart."

Instacart Promotions is available now in Ads Manager to all advertisers in open beta. In the coming months, Instacart will further enhance the offering with new deal structures such as Free Gifts and buy one, get one (BOGO). The new deal structures will help brand partners run free sample programs that can win new customers and serve personalized discounts for different customer segments, such as "new to brand" and "new to category."

San Francisco-based Instacartpartners with more than 1,000 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.