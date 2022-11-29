Instacart Enables Community Giving With New Feature

In an effort to help food banks get as many items as possible to help those in need during the holiday season, Instacart has launched a Community Carts feature that makes it easy for the company’s users to donate groceries. Customers can use the Instacart app or website to select any participating Feeding America food bank and shop from the organization’s personalized wish list, then items will be delivered directly to the food bank.

Delivery and service fees will be waived for Community Cart orders, and today through Dec. 4, Instacart will match every dollar spent on these orders with a donation, up to $100,000, to Feeding America. Orders are being accepted from Giving Tuesday through Dec. 31.

“One of the most impactful ways Instacart can help fight nutrition insecurity is by using our technology and scale to empower the community for good,” said Asha Sharma, COO at Instacart. “We know that many people want to give food during the holidays, but may not know what their local food bank needs or how to get it to them.”

Continued Sharma: “With the launch of Community Carts, we’re making it possible for millions of people to make food donations this holiday season with just a few taps, taking the guesswork out of how, what and where to donate. Through Community Carts, together we can make an outsized impact in communities nationwide facing hunger.”

With many Feeding America member food banks reporting increased or sustained demand for food assistance, Instacart is accepting donations ranging from just a few cans of food to a whole cart of groceries. Instacart also allows customers to share their donation via messaging or social media apps in an effort to encourage family and friends to donate.

"Over the past four years, Instacart has helped to provide millions of meals to Feeding America member food banks, and we're proud to continue our partnership with the launch of Community Carts," said Lauren Biedron, VP of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "By partnering with member food banks, Instacart is unlocking innovation and scale for community giving, with food going to people who need it most this holiday season."

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 900 national, regional and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across 13,000-plus cities in North America on the Instacart Marketplace.