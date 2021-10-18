Publix Launches Hospital Room Prescription Delivery

First curbside, now bedside. In line with the retailer’s other efforts to offer convenience across more channels, the pharmacy arm of Publix is expanding into bedside delivery of prescription medicines. Beginning this fall, Publix Pharmacy is working with Sarasota Memorial Hospital - Venice in Florida to provide that free service to patients before they are discharged.

The hospital room delivery eliminates a step for consumers who are already facing challenges in moving — often rapidly — from inpatient care to at-home recovery. “The bedside delivery program helps ensure a smooth transition of care from hospital to home,” said Sharon Rousch, campus president at Sarasota Memorial Hospital - Venice. “Having prescriptions delivered directly to patients in the hospital allows them to go straight home, rather than stop at a pharmacy, which reduces the risk of delays and missing a dose at home.”

Added Dain Rusk, VP of pharmacy for Publix: “Publix Pharmacy is always looking for ways to provide premier service to our customers, whether it’s inside our stores or through collaborations with local hospitals.”

Patients’ prescription orders will be filled at a Publix store located across the street from the hospital. Pharmacy staff will take orders and deliver the medications directly to the customer’s room or to the nursing unit, and needed refills can be obtained from any Publix pharmacy location.

