Protein Report: Pork

It’s been called “the other white meat.” It’s often compared with beef. But pork is its own animal in many ways, including how processors and brands are working to compete with several animal- and plant-based proteins in an increasingly jam-packed marketplace.

Innovations in product development, along with changes in consumers’ eating and meal preparation habits, have helped elevate this protein segment. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that overall pork consumption has hovered around 50 pounds per capita for the past 50 years, but the forecast consumption for 2021 is expected to rise by 0.5 pounds. This represents a notable increase from a low of 45.7 pounds a decade ago.

Like everything else, the pandemic had a ripple effect on pork as a form of protein. In general, meat department sales got a 19.2% bump from 2010 to 2020, for a total of $82.5 billion, according to the 2021 “Power of Meat” report from Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association. Fresh pork sales reached $7.2 billion in 2020, up 19.2% from 2019. In processed meats, the latest “Power of Meat” report revealed a 20.8% lift in bacon, a 21% rise in dinner sausage, a 20.2% increase in breakfast sausage, a 19.8% gain in frankfurters and a 16% uptick in smoked ham.

Trial was the biggest thing to come out of the pandemic-related shift in lifestyles. “I think consumers really learned how to cook more than ever,” notes Ozlem Worpel, director, fresh meats marketing for Tyson Fresh Meats, which has its business unit headquarters in Dakota Dunes, S.D. “They tried new cuts and new recipes.”

It was a true discovery process for some shoppers, she adds, explaining: “One of the things we’ve learned from the pandemic is that everyone went to the meat case. If the cuts that they were used to and familiar with sold and were out of stock, they said, ‘I need protein,’ and then bought more of what was available.”

Once they brought those cuts home, including pork cuts, people figured out what to do with them. “They Googled for recipes, they tried it, and they liked it,” Worpel recalls.