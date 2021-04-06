ButcherBox and Instacart Team Up for Meat Delivery

Instacart is adding a pilot program through which customers in certain U.S. cities can order meat from Boston, Mass.-based ButcherBox. The online grocery platform is offering the service to customers in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston and Miami and plans to expand to other parts of the country later this year.

Shoppers can choose from 10 different ButcherBox products, which include grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range, organic chicken, pork raised crate free, wild-caught Alaska sockeye salmon and wild-caught scallops. Prices start at $99 for the boxes, which are delivered within one to four days.

"Instacart is committed to offering customers a wide selection of items and more ways to get exactly what they need from the retailers they know and love," said Chris Rogers, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. "With the addition of ButcherBox to the Instacart marketplace, we're making their curated, high-quality proteins even more accessible to customers nationwide.”