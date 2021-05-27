Instacart Launches Ultra-Fast Grocery Delivery

Instacart is launching a new service that aims to bring superfast grocery delivery to 85% of U.S. households.

The company has created a new service called Priority Delivery, which seeks to redefine the "quick run to the store" and bring the grocery express lane online, helping customers immediately get what they need delivered from their favorite grocers.

Instacart customers in some of the largest U.S. cities will now have access to grocery delivery in as fast as 30 minutes. With this launch, Instacart is unveiling a new Priority Delivery product experience that makes it even easier for customers to discover the fastest delivery windows available in their area.

As part of the rollout of Priority Delivery, customers in more than 15 of the largest cities in the United States, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle, across more than 300 store locations, will now be able to access 30-minute delivery from dozens of grocers and specialty retailers in their area, including Ralphs, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market and Stater Bros. Markets.

After this initial launch, Instacart plans to bring 30-minute delivery to more cities across more retailer locations over the coming months. Additionally, as part of the Priority Delivery launch, Instacart is expanding 45-minute and 60-minute delivery for more customers in more cities nationwide — making the weekly grocery shop faster than ever before.

“We know that no two grocery shops are created equal — whether it’s a bulk buy for the week ahead or just a few ingredients for tonight’s dinner — so we’re launching new features that support the many ways people shop for their groceries today,” said Daniel Danker, VP of product at Instacart. “For many customers, every minute counts when they’re in a pinch and need something in a hurry. With today’s launch of Priority Delivery, we’re redefining the ‘quick run to the store’ and bringing the grocery express lane online for customers.”

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.