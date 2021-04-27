Instacart Spotlights Top Pandemic-Era Shoppers in New Campaign

Coming off the past year, there’s no shortage of compelling narratives about and from essential workers. Instacart is sharing some of them in a new campaign, "Beyond the Cart: A Year of Essential Stories."

As a way to recognize the people who met consumers’ critical need for food during stay-at-home orders and restrictions, the campaign highlights the lives, backgrounds and pandemic experiences of 59 Instacart shoppers representing every state and Canadian province where Instacart is available. In addition to honoring these Instacart shoppers who made a difference in challenging times, the online grocery platform is providing them with a year of free groceries.

"This past year, hundreds of thousands of shoppers played an essential role in communities across North America, helping millions of people safely and seamlessly get the groceries and goods they need delivered to their home," said Apoorva Mehta, Instacart’s founder and CEO. "From college students and retirees to busy moms and dads, Instacart shoppers make up a diverse and inspiring community of individuals who stepped up and served as household heroes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We're incredibly grateful for every shopper and are inspired by their stories and the extraordinary service they provide to customers every day.”

As part of the new campaign, Instacart is teaming with lifestyle expert and “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots to raise awareness for the important role that Instacart shoppers played during the crisis. “As a single mom who hasn't set foot into a grocery store in over a year, Instacart has enabled me to stay safe for my son, and I'm so grateful for the peace of mind these shoppers have given me,” she said. Kloots lost her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in 2020.

The Beyond the Cart campaign extends beyond the 59 featured shoppers, too. Instacart is also offering $200 in grocery credit to the active shoppers who have supported the most households throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instacart was significantly impacted by COVID-19. Since the onset of shutdowns in March 2020, more than 300,000 shoppers have joined the platform, which now totals 500,000 active shoppers. In that same timeframe, Instacart has paid over $4.2 billion in earnings to shoppers.

Instacart offers same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the United States and Canada. Instacart has partnered with nearly 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's enterprise technology also powers the e-commerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions.