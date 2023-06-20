Pros at Preferabli, Instacart and Kroger Get Personal at GroceryTech

Grocery shopping has always been a personal experience, but 1:1 relevance is more important than ever across the omnichannel. A study conducted by Wakefield Research in late 2022 found that 88% of online shoppers are more likely to continue shopping on a retailer website that offers a personalized experience, including a whopping 96% of Gen Z and 97% of Millennial consumers.

At the upcoming GroceryTech event in Cincinnati, co-produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News, a trio of panelists will explore the ways in which smart software is enabling personalization for better end-to-end experiences in the digital space.

In a discussion on “Creating Next-Gen Customer Experiences” on Thursday, July 13, Pam Dillon of Preferabli, David McIntosh of Instacart and Jody Kalmbach of The Kroger Co. will share their insights on how personalized product discovery and recommendations are helping customers connect with retailers and improve their experiences in a range of shopping formats.