Pre Grass-Fed Lamb From New Zealand

A provider of 100% grass-fed and -finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the grass-fed and organic category, Pre Brands has now introduced grass-fed lamb from New Zealand. Arriving at retail in time for the holidays -- and at a time when more consumers than ever are cooking at home -- Pre Frenched Rack of Lamb is the introductory item in a line with further product line extensions planned for Q2 2021. Pre Brands’ lamb is farmed in New Zealand, which has the highest standards in the world for grazing and certification. In common with all of the company’s products, Pre Frenched Rack of Lamb is 100% grass-fed and finished, with no added hormones, antibiotics or GMOs. The Halal-compliant, Whole30-approved, certified-Paleo and keto item is packaged in airtight, completely transparent, vacuum-sealed plastic that’s 100% nitrate- and BPA-free. A 17-ounce Pre Frenched Lamb Rack retails for a suggested $21.99 and provides consumer tips for preparation, serving suggestions and recipe ideas right on the package.