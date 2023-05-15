Created by husband-and-wife team and food industry vets Jeff and Heidi Meyer, Pound of Ground Burger Thins are made from 100% natural beef, with no fillers, additives, preservatives or artificial ingredients. Each under 200-calorie Burger Thins patty contains 2.6 ounces of beef, and cooks from frozen in just 5-6 minutes in a skillet, with no need to fire up the grill. They’re the ideal size for a kids’ meal or anyone trying to avoid overindulgence. The patties can also be stacked to create a layered burger. Pound of Ground Burger Thins come in three varieties: 100% Pure Beef Burger Thins, 100% Grass Fed Burger Thins and Steakhouse Seasoned Burger Thins. Each 1-pound package contains six 2.6-ounce burger patties and retails for a suggested $6.29. The Meyers also created Pound of Ground Crumbles.