04/25/2022

Plant-Based Eating on the Rise: Report

According to Acosta’s research, 40% of today’s shoppers buy meat and dairy alternatives
Julio Sanchez
Editorial Intern, Progressive Grocer
Spurred by health concerns amid the pandemic, consumers are now replacing beef, pork and traditional milk products with plant-based alternatives, according to a new report from Acosta.

Acosta, an integrated sales and marketing service provider, has released a research report revealing that plant-based purchases are on the rise and predicted to surpass $160 billion in sales by 2030. The “Plant-Based Eating: Trend or Fad?” report explores consumers’ increased interest in purchasing plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.

“Consumers’ focus on healthy living increased significantly since the onset of COVID-19,” said Kathy Risch, SVP at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta. “Larger conversations about the importance of health and wellness have alerted many consumers to the potential long-term benefits of meat and dairy alternatives, and plant-based product sales are rising as a result.”

Throughout the pandemic, individuals have focused on changing their eating habits to remain in good health. As a result, consumers are now replacing beef, pork and traditional milk products with plant-based alternatives, according to the report.

The report also revealed that more than 60% of consumers repeatedly purchase plant-based products per month, health being a key reason. Also, four in 10 consumers have purchased plant-based meat and/or dairy products in the past six months.

“Bloomberg reported $7 billion dollars in plant-based sales in 2021, a 27% increase from 2019,” said Risch. “We expect to see steady growth in this category through the next decade, as consumer awareness continues to expand.”

Despite the fact that plant-based sales are rising, 50% of consumers are still skeptical and perceive plant-based foods as a fad. While only 10% of plant-based shoppers follow a fully plant-based lifestyle, a majority of plant-based shoppers said that it’s important for restaurants to offer plant-based options.

Acosta’s “Plant-Based Eating: Trend or Fad?” report was conducted through the company’s proprietary shopper community March 8-11 via online surveys.

