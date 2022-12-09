The Pioneer Woman Snack Mixes

Recipe maker and flavor connoisseur Ree Drummond – better known to millions as The Pioneer Woman – has now come out with her first line of snack mixes, designed for shared or solo munching, and conveniently packaged for on-the-go enjoyment. The line consist of three varieties: Pecan Sticky Buns, featuring honey-roasted pecans, white confectionary mini cups and cinnamon sugar caramel coated puffs; Knock You Naked, containing gourmet caramel corn, salted pecans, mini brownie cookies, rich dark chocolate mini cups, milk chocolate caramel-filled mini cups and coconut cashews; and Spicy Cowgirl (Ree’s favorite), offering almonds, cashews and pecans coated in a blend of cocoa powder, cinnamon and cayenne pepper, accompanied by dark chocolate mini cups with a mocha flavored filling and white confectionary mini cups. Available now exclusively in-store and at Walmart.com, all of the mixes retail for a suggested $4.98 per 7-ounce resealable pouch. Drummond’s previous product launches include dog treats and chews, frozen foods, and spice blends and seasonings.