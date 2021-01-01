The Pioneer Woman Spice Blends and Seasonings

Press enter to search
The Pioneer Woman, in partnership with Old World Spices & Seasonings Inc., has expanded its product portfolio once more with a line of custom spice blends and seasonings. Inspired by fan-favorite recipes from TV personality, lifestyle blogger and author Ree Drummond, a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman, the line consists of Tex Mex Cowgirl Seasoning, a southwest-inspired blend loaded with Hatch green chilies, cumin, Mexican oregano and cilantro, and zested up with lime; Drummond Ranch Grill Seasoning: a rustic blend of coarse salt, Himalayan pink salt, minced garlic, cracked peppercorn and coriander;  Anything Goes Everyday Seasoning, an all-purpose blend featuring coarse sea salt, celery, black pepper, onion and garlic, with a burst of lemon zest; Cowboy Lemon Pepper Seasoning, a zippy fresh blend of lemon, peppercorn, garlic and other savory notes; Frontier Chipotle Ranch Seasoning, an inventive take on Buffalo seasoning that blends chipotle and Marash chili peppers with sour cream, cheddar cheese, tomato and other flavorful ingredients; and Prairie Pot Roast Savory Beef Seasoning, a savory blend of coarse salt, garlic, onions, rosemary and thyme imparting a Burgundy wine flavor. The spices and seasonings retail for a suggested $8.95 per approximately 6- to 7-ounce jar of any variety. 

 

