Purina and blogger, food writer and television personality Ree Drummond have teamed up to create The Pioneer Woman Dog Treats line, joining the brand’s portfolio of wet and dry pet food and treat options. Launching exclusively at Walmart and Sam’s Club, the line of adult dog treats drew its inspiration from the home-style recipes Drummond makes for her own family on their Oklahoma ranch, with the benefit of Purina’s long experience in pet nutrition. The treats are made with simple, high-quality ingredients, and come in nine flavors in three categories: Crunchy (Waffles and Biscuits), Meaty (Jerky Strips, Recipe Bits and BBQ-Style Cuts) and Chews (Drummies).